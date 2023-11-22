The Japanese House – “Super Trouper” (ABBA Cover)

By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, Amber Bain released her sophomore album as the Japanese House, In The End It Always Does, a sprawling, light indie pop oasis. Today, she shared ITEIAD Sessions, a collection of re-imagined versions of songs from that LP, as well as a cover of ABBA’s “Super Trouper.” Bain transformed the upbeat ’80s anthem into a melancholy piano ballad (kind of like Kelly Clarkson did with “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” the other week). Hear it below.

ITEIAD Sessions is out now on Dirty Hit.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

