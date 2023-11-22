Earlier this year, Amber Bain released her sophomore album as the Japanese House, In The End It Always Does, a sprawling, light indie pop oasis. Today, she shared ITEIAD Sessions, a collection of re-imagined versions of songs from that LP, as well as a cover of ABBA’s “Super Trouper.” Bain transformed the upbeat ’80s anthem into a melancholy piano ballad (kind of like Kelly Clarkson did with “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” the other week). Hear it below.

ITEIAD Sessions is out now on Dirty Hit.