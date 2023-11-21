Your Old Droog – “Jorja Smith”

November 21, 2023 By Chris DeVille

The grimy, old-school New York rapper Your Old Droog has a new single out today. “Jorja Smith” is named for the great UK pop and R&B singer. With a hook that begins “Gorgeous bitch, look like Jorja Smith” and a hard-driving boom-bap beat graced with blasts of droning organ, it’s a fantastic environment for Droog’s brand of hardscrabble lyricism. Of the many great lines on this one, I think my favorite is “They mad their pockets on Jenny Craig/ Had eggs for lunch and dinner, and their blunts thinner than Wemby legs.” If Roger Ebert was alive, he’d give it two thumbs up. Listen below.

