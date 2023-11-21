Sleaford Mods have released a cover of Pet Shop Boys’ “West End Girls.” It’ll be released as a limited-edition single that will be available next month, with a Pet Shop Boys remix of the Sleaford Mods cover on the B-side. Proceeds from the single will go to Shelter.

“‘West End Girls’ is a song that’s very close to my heart, my coming-of-age track in so many ways,” Andrew Fearn said of the duo’s decision to cover the song. Jason Williamson added:

I’ve been listening to the Pet Shop Boys’ albums Please and Actually a lot, the music still fits this landscape so well. When Andrew suggested we cover ‘West End Girls,’ it was important to honour the track’s brilliance. So, when Neil and Chris gave the track their blessing our tiny minds were blown, and when we received their remix… it was almost too much. It was brilliant!

Listen to their take on “West End Girls” below.

The “West End Girls” 12″ will be released 12/15 via Rough Trade.