Back To Love: On Robert Glasper’s Annual Blue Note Residency

I was fortunate to be in attendance for one of Glasper’s shows — the late show on Friday night, Nov. 3, featuring Black Thought. I don’t mean that in the typical fawning journalist sense, as in, what a privilege it was to be in the presence of greatness, although that’s also true. What I mean is I was fortunate to simply make it through the door, as it was a mob scene, people in an unruly line stretching down the block were demanding they were on one list or another, waving their tickets and shouting at the door, that had to be closed and locked as the venue attempted to seat a throng of guests and bring temporary order to abject chaos. To quote Thom Yorke, as Glasper once did, it was packt like sardines in a crushd tin box. I overheard a manager and a guard working the door debating whether one large party of well dressed young men were part of Rakim or Maxwell’s crews. Hardly the type of demand one might expect in 2023 for one of 50 ostensible jazz performances crammed into a single month.

This is because to refer to Glasper’s residency as purely jazz is misleading. The show I watched that Friday night was somewhat bifurcated. It began with a half hour of instrumental jilted rhythms with Glasper’s band, composed of lifetime friend and drummer Chris Dave, bassist Derrick Hodge, and guitarist Isaiah Sharkey. Glasper opened with a display of technical mastery, playing a keyboard with each hand, in complete and total discordant harmony that would clash then resolve. It sounded like two different musicians were each playing both instruments separately with two hands. The band then laid down a laconic, digression rich dreamscape that sonically landed somewhere between Terrence Blanchard and Bruce Hornsby and generously granted each member of the crew ample solo time to cook. The band quoted phrases and melodies from jazz and rap history; the DJ scratched in whispers of verse and tags that had the effect of trying to listen to Hot 97 just beyond the radius of its terrestrial signal. Charnas describes their reference-laden performance style as “a very postmodern way of looking at improvisation, meaning that it’s almost like listening to somebody sampling themselves, in a way.”

Then for the second half, Black Thought came out spitting gutbucket hellfire over a Dilla interpolation, spending 45 virtuosic minutes now firmly in his Louis Armstrong, biblical salt-and-pepper-bearded old master era. It wasn’t a “Black Thought Set.” There were no proper songs. The band would establish a base rhythm, and Thought would answer with snippets of verse, some his own, some not. One minute he’s freestyling acapella, the next he’s doing a verbatim rendition of “Liquid Swords” over a beat that in no way resembled the source material. (As Glasper told me, when he reached out in an attempt to plan out something like a song list with Trotter, “I was like, any specific songs you want to do? He said, ‘Man it don’t matter, I’ma rap for 45 minutes. Switch it up under me and I’m going to just go with it.’ And I was like, bet.”)

It was all unrehearsed, built off spontaneous collaboration, reaction, and improvisation. It was less a “concert” than a highly skilled but unstructured, fluid conversation held between musicians and vocalists, between generations of Black artistry and genres therewithin, an insane freewheeling survey of jazz and rap simultaneously, arbitrarily plucking legends and melodies decades — if not centuries — apart, mixing it all in a paint bucket and splashing cosmic slop across a spinning canvas, somehow producing a smooth postmodern product that contains everything and sounds entirely original. It’s perhaps the most realized and crystallized praxis of the Soulquarians’ diverse, over-educated, Black music history quizkid pastiche.

I asked Charnas if he could help me define what Glasper is actually doing with his music and performances, if he could help me make sense of what I’d seen: “Well, look, there’s lots of debate about the validity of genre in the first place. And I think one of the things that Robert Glasper has been trying to do is to not be pigeonholed in genre, and have lots of different descriptions and crossovers. If I were to expound on that, it would almost be antithetical to what Robert Glasper’s mission really is, which is to break down genre. That said, I think that just like all American music, his home base is jazz and blues. That’s whence he comes. But his importance for me is that he is one of this particular generation, maybe the first to really have grown up on hip-hop, and to see the commonalities that great hip-hop musicianship and jazz share.”