Lupe Fiasco Teaching Rap Course At MIT

Lupe Fiasco is set to teach a rap course at the Massachusetts Institute Of Technology. The university announced that the rapper will be part of their MLK Visiting Professor Program for the 2022-2023 academic year. Lupe Fiasco already has some history with the institution — he was a visiting artist from 2020-2021.

“I been holding this for a while,” he tweeted when it was announced. “I’ll put together something more sophisticated later that really captures the nuance and gravity but for now I’ll just say it straight and raw: I’m going to teach Rap at @MIT.”

Lupe Fiasco’s most recent album, Drogas Wave, was released in 2018. He’s releasing a new album, Drill Music In Zion, next month.

MIT's MLK Visiting Professor Program has announced their 2022-23 appointments! Three have expertise in the arts & humanities:⁠ associate professor of theater Eunice Ferreira, Grammy-award winning rapper @LupeFiasco, & documentary filmmaker Louis Massiah. Congrats all!🎊⁠ pic.twitter.com/vN2nuZwXHl — Arts at MIT (@ArtsatMIT) May 20, 2022

