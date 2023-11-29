Our 2021 Band To Watch Militarie Gun had a big year with the release of their invigorating debut Life Under The Gun, which packed enough infectious mayhem to be our Album Of The Week. Today, they’re sharing new versions of two tracks from that album with “Very High (Under The Sun)” and “Never Fucked Up Twice.”

“Never Fucked Up Once” is a headbanging, fist-pumping post-hardcore anthem all the way through; for “Never Fucked Up Twice,” they recruited Bully’s Alicia Bognanno (who released Lucky For You in May, which was also given our Album Of The Week honor) and transformed it into a pretty ballad. Similarly, “Very High (Under The Sun)” watches the band discard of loud amps and shouts for acoustic guitar and soft vocals.

Militarie Gun also just announced a massive headlining tour with Pool Kids and Spiritual Cramp. Below, listen to both of the new tracks and check out their tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

11/29 – Cologne, Germany @ Gebäude 9

11/30 – Hamburg, Germany @ Headcrash

12/01 – Lille, France @ L’Aéronef

12/03 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

12/04 – Manchester, UK @ Yes Manchester

12/05 – London, UK @ The Dome

12/08 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

12/09 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono

12/10 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Workman’s Club

1/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge #@*

2/02 – Dallas, TX @ Rubber Gloves #@*

2/03 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk #@*

2/04 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock #@*

2/06 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East #@*

2/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory) @*

2/08 – Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar #@*

2/09 – Miami, FL @ Gramps #@*

2/10 – Tallahassee, FL @ 926 Bar #@*

2/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings @^

2/13 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis ^#@

2/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church #@^

2/15 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #@^

2/16 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #@^

2/17 – Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Electriques #@^

2/18 – Ottawa, ON @ The Brass Monkey #@^

2/20 -Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground #@^

2/21 – New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground #@^

2/22 – Detroit, MI @ Edgemen Printing #@^

2/23 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge #@^

2/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry #@^

2/25 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar #@^

2/26 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre #@+

2/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court #@+

2/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Eagle Aerie Hall #@+

3/02 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium at The Catalyst #@+

3/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop @ Rickshaw Stop #@+

3/05 – Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room #@+

3/07 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall #@+

3/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre #@+

3/09 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos #@+

5/29 – 6/02 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

# with Pool Kids

@ with Spiritual Cramp

* with Death Lens

^ with Spaced

+ with Roman Candle

Life Under The Gun and “Never Fucked Up Twice” b/w “Very High (Under The Sun)” are out now on Loma Vista.