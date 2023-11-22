Ani DiFranco Will Make Broadway Debut In Anaïs Mitchell’s Hadestown

Anaïs Mitchell is best known for Hadestown, which she released as an album in 2010 before it became a Broadway musical in 2019. Today, it was announced that Ani DiFranco will be making her Broadway debut in Hadestown as Persephone, the role she sung on the original LP.

DiFranco begins her performance at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Feb. 9, 2024. The announcement was made by producers Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy.

“I could not be more thrilled to be joining the cast of Hadestown,” DiFranco said in a statement. “It’s like I get to rewind to my New York youth and follow the road not taken.”

Mitchell said, “I can’t really overstate the influence of Ani’s music and example on me as a young songwriter. Poetic, bold, radically emotive and fun, she simply has been a mythic figure in my life, and I can’t think of anything more beautifully full circle than Ani playing the role of ‘Persephone’ on Broadway. Grateful and awestruck.”

Last year, Mitchell told us in an interview about the impact that Hadestown and the musical had on her life.