Paul McCartney, Elton John, & Garth Brooks Will Appear In This Is Spinal Tap Sequel

Last year, director Rob Reiner revealed that he was working on a sequel for his 1984 film This Is Spinal Tap, known for pioneering the mockumentary genre. Yesterday, on Richard Herring’s RHLSTP podcast, he shared that Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Garth Brooks will make appearances.

Reiner said production begins in February. The fictional metal band will still be played by Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer. It will have his character — filmmaker Marty DiBergi — shooting a second documentary of the band in a bid for redemption.

“The plan is to do a sequel that comes out on the 40th anniversary of the original film,” Reiner told Deadline in May of 2022. “I can tell you hardly a day goes by without someone saying, why don’t you do another one? For so many years, we said, ‘nah.’ It wasn’t until we came up with the right idea how to do this. You don’t want to just do it, to do it. You want to honor the first one and push it a little further with the story.”

Hear the podcast below.