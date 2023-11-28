Premature Evaluation: Peter Gabriel i/o

It’s not the first Peter Gabriel album of my lifetime, but it’s close. The English art-pop musician and prog-rock pioneer will release his first album of new material this Friday, 21 years removed from his last, and the long wait has paid off in the final output. i/o is a meticulously assembled arena rock album about nature and time, a major new statement from an aging rock legend.

Since his 2002 album Up, Gabriel has been busy with “a third music, a third technology, internet stuff and a third charitable things of one sort or another,” as he put it in a recent interview with recording magazine Tape Op. Over the years, Gabriel referenced work on a new album in interviews, but he seemed to settle into legacy mode, with mixed results: arena tours celebrating So or co-headlining with Sting, contributing songs to WALL-E and other vastly inferior films, a haphazard mutual covers album project called Scratch My Back and I’ll Scratch Yours, even an orchestral re-recordings project. This publication referred to Peter Gabriel’s elusive next album as “the SMiLE (or perhaps the Chinese Democracy) of art-rock” in 2013.

And then, suddenly, like Chinese Democracy, it was real and it was spectacular. i/o was announced in November 2022 and unveiled in an elaborate year-long roll-out. Gabriel released a new single each full moon in 2023, with cover art from renowned artists like Nick Cave, Ai Weiwei, and Cornelia Parker. The album has multiple mixes, including a Dolby Atmos mix on Blu-ray disc, designed to be pored over by audiophile super-fans: “I liked what Spike [Stent] and Tchad [Blake] both did so I thought, ‘Why don’t we just have both,’ so the nerds can have long discussions about the merits of each,” he told MOJO.

Gone are the sinister narrators of his still-fascinating early solo albums. On i/o, Gabriel writes about the modern world with a compassionate patience that only comes with age (I assume). The album opens with two songs that address the social consequences of surveillance unburdened by buzzwords. “Panopticom” imagines a techno-utopia of surveillance for the people on the powerful with strobing acoustic guitars. On “The Court,” Gabriel intones about missing data over a mechanical beat that gives way to a lurching bassline by reliable supporting player Tony Levin like an alibi collapsing under scrutiny.

i/o’s main theme is humanity’s connection to nature. “We like to pretend that we live in this man-made environment and we’re independent and isolated, but actually we’re dependent very much on the planet that gave us birth,” Gabriel wrote in a press release. The title track sums up life as a series of inputs and outputs, from one organism to another: “Stuff coming out, stuff going in/ I’m just a part of everything,” he sings like a nursery rhyme. He imagines laying to rest under an oak tree, and the music crescendos to a chorus with guitar shimmer and vocal support from the Soweto Gospel Choir.

Clearly, this is an album that has been futzed over ad nauseam. It features dozens of other musicians and additional production from XL Recordings head Richard Russell and Brian Eno. In a recent interview, former Gabriel collaborator Jerry Marotta relayed a story from his friend Tchad Blake, who took several days to mix a song with 120 tracks. Gabriel replied “That’s amazing. That’s the best I’ve ever heard that song sound,” only to return the next day with 30 more tracks to add. After decades of studio experimentation, it seems Gabriel has become a tinkerer, but he recognizes the limits of his perfectionism: “It would be nice to do simple versions of all my different songs. Sometimes people don’t hear the song through all the ‘crap’ as much as I like the ‘crap’.”

Gabriel’s new songs are dressed up in intricate arrangements that fit them perfectly. “Four Kinds Of Horses” is about the dangers of fanaticism, and the trip-hop beat throbs with menace. “Road To Joy” is aptly named, a disco groove with chintzy synths about breaking out of isolation and getting the blood flowing any number of ways. It’s rivaled for sheer joy by “Olive Tree,” where a horn section blooms as Gabriel sings of sunlight and cool breeze on his skin in the chorus.

At 73, Gabriel still sounds amazing, and the weathered quality in his voice enhances his ballads about grappling with mortality. “And Still” is a tribute to his mother that aches with memories of her at their home, incarnate in candles and coats. “Playing For Time” reflects on generations aging and stars blinking out of existence over spare piano chords. The songs feel like the spiritual bookends to the young man heard starting a new journey on “Solsbury Hill,” and they can be difficult to listen to for the sheer vulnerability on display.