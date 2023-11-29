Nardo Wick Shares Statement After His Entourage Beat Up A Fan Who Asked For A Photo

Jacksonville rapper Nardo Wick has apologized for an incident that took place after his performance at Club Skye in Tampa on Sunday. A 20-year-old fan went up to the 21-year-old rapper and tried to get a photo with him while he was leaving the venue, prompting members of Wick’s entourage to attack the concertgoer, leaving him hospitalized and in critical but stable condition, according to TMZ.

The incident is under police investigation. Sourcees told the publication that the fan was treated for a severe concussion, as well as some hemorrhaging, and that it’s unclear if there will be any long-term damage.

Wick shared a statement on social media on Tuesday evening, after a video of the attack went viral, writing that he does not condone what happened and that he tried to stop it. Read it below.