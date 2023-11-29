Nardo Wick Shares Statement After His Entourage Beat Up A Fan Who Asked For A Photo
Jacksonville rapper Nardo Wick has apologized for an incident that took place after his performance at Club Skye in Tampa on Sunday. A 20-year-old fan went up to the 21-year-old rapper and tried to get a photo with him while he was leaving the venue, prompting members of Wick’s entourage to attack the concertgoer, leaving him hospitalized and in critical but stable condition, according to TMZ.
The incident is under police investigation. Sourcees told the publication that the fan was treated for a severe concussion, as well as some hemorrhaging, and that it’s unclear if there will be any long-term damage.
Wick shared a statement on social media on Tuesday evening, after a video of the attack went viral, writing that he does not condone what happened and that he tried to stop it. Read it below.
I don’t condone what happened to my fan George after my show in any type of way, I expressed to him and his mama how sorry and concerned I was that it happened to him, multiple times before anything was even posted or on the internet. I sent his mama my number instantly the night it happened. I was even gone make a post to try to find out who he was before his mama text me. I cant control another grown man actions, I ain’t know that was gone happen, and I was mad when it happened. I tried to stop it as u can see in the video, and if somebody got the longer video you can see how mad I was, I love and appreciate all my fans and don’t condone in what happened at all dat shit ain’t gangsta or cool in no type of way.