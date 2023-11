Over the past year, Hazel English has shared a handful of covers and originals, most recently “Heartbreaker” last month. Today, the Australian-born, Oakland-based musician with another one of her own, “Real Life.” “I’m tied to you/ I don’t feel it anymore/ And I can’t tell where I wanna go,” English sings on the break-up track. “There’s nothing that I can do/ I don’t love you anymore/ There’s something that I have to know/ How long til I can let you go.” Listen below.