Weird Al Disses Spotify In His Spotify Wrapped Artist Message

In case you don’t already know, Spotify Wrapped came out today. Personalized, aestheticized statistics tell Spotify users what they listened to the most this year; some artists make video messages for their top fans (examples here). Weird Al used his as an opportunity to diss the streaming service for their notoriously poor pay.

“Look, I’ll make this really quick,” Yankovic said in the video. “I just want to thank you all for your amazing support. It’s my understanding that I had over 80 million streams on Spotify this year so, if I’m doing the math right, that means I earned $12. Enough to get myself a nice sandwich at a restaurant. So, from the bottom of my heart, thanks for your support, and thanks for the sandwich.”