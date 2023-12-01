At the beginning of the month, Codeseven announced their first album in 19 years, Go Let It In, the follow-up to 2004’s Dancing Echoes/Dead Sounds. The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based melodic hardcore group aimed to “write and record a full length that sounds as good, if not better, than the last record.” It’s out now, along with a music video for the track “Rough Seas” from Thursday.

“‘Rough Seas’ is about the need for acceptance versus the desire to remain a recluse,” the band said in a statement. “The video is a symbolic representation of our band being dead and now active again.”

Watch it below, and stream the album underneath.

Go Let In is out now via Equal Vision.