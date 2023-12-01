Melodic Hardcore Band Codeseven Release First New Album In 19 Years
At the beginning of the month, Codeseven announced their first album in 19 years, Go Let It In, the follow-up to 2004’s Dancing Echoes/Dead Sounds. The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based melodic hardcore group aimed to “write and record a full length that sounds as good, if not better, than the last record.” It’s out now, along with a music video for the track “Rough Seas” from Thursday.
“‘Rough Seas’ is about the need for acceptance versus the desire to remain a recluse,” the band said in a statement. “The video is a symbolic representation of our band being dead and now active again.”
Watch it below, and stream the album underneath.
Go Let In is out now via Equal Vision.