Earlier this year, Detroit rapper Veeze unleashed his acclaimed debut album Ganger, featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, Babyface Ray, and more. Today, he’s back with “ATL Freestyle 1” and “ATL Freestyle 2” as well as the announcement of a 2024 tour.

“ATL Freestyle 1” and “ATL Freestyle 2” are two quick new tracks that feature Luh Tyler and Rob49. They follow the release of the deluxe edition of Ganger; watch the video for the songs below.

TOUR DATES:

02/07 – Charlotte, NC

02/09 – Ft Lauderdale, FL

02/11 – Tampa, FL

02/15 – Baltimore, MD

02/16 – Ashbury Park, NJ

02/20 – Montreal, CA

02/21 – Toronto, CA

02/23 – Cleveland, OH

02/24 – Indianapolis, IN

02/25 – Grand Rapids, MI

02/29 – Lincoln, NE

03/01 – Lawrence, KS

03/02 – Oklahoma City, OK

03/03 – San Antonio, TX

03/06 – Las Vegas, NV

03/08 – Orange County, CA

03/09 – San Diego, CA

03/10 – Ventura, CA

03/14 – Seattle, WA

03/15 – Vancouver, BC