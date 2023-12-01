Last month, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of Make Up The Breakdown, the extremely fun debut album from the dance-happy Canadian post-punkers Hot Hot Heat. Now, Hot Hot Heat are suddenly back. The band went on hiatus after releasing their fifth album, a self-titled affair that came out in 2016. Today, they’ve returned with their first new single in seven years. It’s called “Shock Me.”

If you’ve got warm memories of Hot Hot Heat’s herky-jerk new wave — lord knows I do — then “Shock Me” might take you right back there. The song isn’t an all-out attack like “Bandages,” but its spiky combination of keyboards, guitars, and yelpy vocals sounds a whole lot like 2003 never ended. Check out “Shock Wave” below.

The self-released “Shock Me” is out now.