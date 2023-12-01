Manchester art-rockers Dutch Uncles have a new tape on the way. Yes, No Hooks, the band’s new compilation featuring rarities and unreleased material, will only be released on cassette. They’ll be selling it at their December shows in Liverpool, Nottingham, Glasgow and Manchester. Dutch Uncles previewed the project this week with a lithe and funky LCD-screen new wave track called “At The Wheel.” Duncan Wallis’ fragile falsetto sings some lyrics that you may also know from the band’s song “Poppin’.”

Guitarist and keyboardist Peter Broadhead shared this statement:

“At The Wheel” winds itself around a central sustained dissonant drone from an 80’s Casio CZ-3000 and a simple two note guitar riff inspired by the evocative electro-acoustic ambience of Darkside. Duncan’s warped lyrics may sound appear familiar as the surreal words found an original happy home on the track “Poppin’.”

Wallis also offered a statement:

The lyrics are a lament of the dreadful feeling that comes with bumping into old faces (usually in the supermarkets of hometowns you haven’t visited for years) who were present at your most embarrassing memories. The farcical pretence one puts on to appear like they have grown and moved on from the past never works of course, because nicknames tend to rhyme with actual names. And thus, “Spunkan” lives on.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Jinx”

02 “At The Wheel”

03 “Infinity Pool”

04 “Achameleon (Eve Demo)”

05 “Four & Five”

06 “Fabio Acapella”

07 “Creature”

08 “Tugboats”

09 “P Is For Party”

10 “The Ink (Dolby Anol Remix)”

TOUR DATES:

12/09 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club

12/13 – Nottingham, UK @ Metronome

12/15 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

12/16 – Manchester, UK @ YES (pink room)