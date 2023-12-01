Brooklyn black metal adventurers Krallice release a lot of music, and for the past few years, that music always arrives as a surprise full-album Bandcamp drop. Earlier this year, Krallice came out with their Porous Resonance Abyss, an album that went hard on eerie sci-fi synths. Today, they’ve followed it with two ferocious new EPs, packaged together as a single album.

The first half of Krallice’s new record is Mass Cathexis 2, and it’s the sequel to their 2020 album Mass Cathexis. Like that record, Mass Cathexis 2 features former Neurosis member Dave Edwardson on vocals. Edwardson didn’t even sing in Neurosis — he played bass — but his roar sounds gigantic. The second half, The Kinetic Infinite, is just the core four Krallice members.

Krallice usually put together long, complicated tracks, but the songs on this new record are relatively short, fast, and brutal. But Krallice never skimp on complexity, and they often sound like they’re running through 10 minutes’ worth of ideas in half that time on this one. Stream the new record below.