Olly Alexander’s dance-pop project Years & Years released the album Night Call last year, and now Alexander has followed it with “A Very Fun Bad Idea,” a new song for the soundtrack of the British movie Bonus Track. Bonus Track is a queer musical romance, and it stars Alexander’s friend Josh O’Connor, who also wrote the story that the movie is based on. The song is a bright, pulsing, effortlessly pleasant jam. Here’s Alexander describing how it came to be:

“A Very Bad Fun Idea” is the result of a conversation I had with Josh O’Connor many years ago about a film he was developing called Bonus Track. He asked if I would be interested in making a song for it. I love Josh, and I immediately said yes. I met with director Julia Jackman, and we discussed the story, the characters, falling in love for the first time, and the sweetness of the early 2000s. This song is about the extreme emotion we feel at a pivotal moment in our lives and the lengths we go to for the people we love. I made the demo at home, and I’m very excited you’ll be able to hear that version when you watch the movie (next year!). I’m also very excited to share this version of the song produced with my angel sister bff Georgia – I love you and I love the way this turned out so much. I can’t wait for you to see the movie; it’s great! Until then, please enjoy “A Very Bad Fun Idea.”

Listen to “A Very Fun Bad Idea” below.

“A Very Fun Bad Idea” is out now on Universal. Bonus Track already had its festival debut last month.