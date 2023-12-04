Cash Cobain Turns André 3000’s Flute Music Into A Drill Track On “ASSON3000”

New Music December 4, 2023 6:38 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, André 3000 released New Blue Sun, a 90-minute album of flute-forward songs with contributions from Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina, Deantoni Parks, and more. Though André explained it felt “inauthentic” for him to rap because of his age of 48, Cash Cobain had other plans; the New York-based rapper and producer transformed the opening track “I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A Rap Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time” into a raunchy drill track titled “ASSON3000” featuring Vontee The Singer. Hear it below.

