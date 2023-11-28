André 3000 Surpasses Tool For Longest Hot 100 Hit Of All Time

André 3000 has surpassed Tool for the longest Hot 100 hit of all time. As Billboard reports, his track “I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time” charted at #90 on the Hot 100 this week — it’s the first song on his new instrumental album New Blue Sun. It clocks in at 12 minutes and 20 seconds, longer than Tool’s “Fear Inoculum,” which is 10 minutes and 21 seconds and debuted at #93 back in 2019. André 3000’s track notched 5.8 million streams over the past week.

André 3000 and Tool are the first and second longest songs to appear on the Hot 100. The third also charted in the past few years: Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” clocks in at 10 minutes and 13 seconds and debuted at #1 when it was released in 2021. For the foreseeable future, it is the longest chart-topping hit.

Following Swift, David Bowie’s “Blackstar” is the fourth-longest; that peaked at #78 in January 2016, shortly after Bowie’s death. Harry Chapin’s “Better Place To Be (Parts 1 & 2),” at 9 minutes and 30 seconds, is the fifth; it peaked at #86 in 1976.