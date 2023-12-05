Geddy Lee Shares Two Previously Unreleased Tracks Written For 2000 Solo Album

New Music December 5, 2023 9:11 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Geddy Lee Shares Two Previously Unreleased Tracks Written For 2000 Solo Album

New Music December 5, 2023 9:11 AM By Danielle Chelosky

In 2000, Rush frontman Geddy Lee shared his debut solo album My Favorite Headache. During the writing sessions for the LP, he recorded demos for two songs called “Gone” and “I Am…You Are.” After having them mixed and mastered by David Bottrill, he’s releasing them today on The Lost Demos. The tracks were recently previewed in the theaters he visited on his book tour for new memoir My Effin’ Life.

“I’m excited to see these 2 ‘lost demos’ released,” Lee said in a statement. “I loved the songs when they were written and in some ways they feel as fresh and perhaps more relevant all these years later.”

Hear the tracks below.

Also today, Lee’s new docuseries Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too is premiering on Paramount+. Lee chats with iconic bassists such as Les Claypool, Krist Novoselic, Robert Trujillo, and Melissa Auf Der Maur.

Related

Geddy Lee Auctioning Off Massive Baseball Memorabilia Collection
Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lenny Kravitz On His Overlooked Influence: “To This Day, I Have Not Been Invited To A BET Thing Or A Source Awards Thing”

4 days ago 0

Watch Daryl Hall & Lisa Loeb Perform “Stay,” Which She Originally Wrote For Him

2 days ago 0

Will Toledo On Car Seat Headrest’s New Album, Recovering From Long COVID, The State Of Bandcamp, And What’s Next For One Of Indie Rock’s Greatest Bands

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest