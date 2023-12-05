Geddy Lee Shares Two Previously Unreleased Tracks Written For 2000 Solo Album

In 2000, Rush frontman Geddy Lee shared his debut solo album My Favorite Headache. During the writing sessions for the LP, he recorded demos for two songs called “Gone” and “I Am…You Are.” After having them mixed and mastered by David Bottrill, he’s releasing them today on The Lost Demos. The tracks were recently previewed in the theaters he visited on his book tour for new memoir My Effin’ Life.

“I’m excited to see these 2 ‘lost demos’ released,” Lee said in a statement. “I loved the songs when they were written and in some ways they feel as fresh and perhaps more relevant all these years later.”

Hear the tracks below.

Also today, Lee’s new docuseries Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too is premiering on Paramount+. Lee chats with iconic bassists such as Les Claypool, Krist Novoselic, Robert Trujillo, and Melissa Auf Der Maur.