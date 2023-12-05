Kilby Block Party 2024 Lineup Has Vampire Weekend, The Postal Service, Joanna Newsom, & More

Kilby Block Party is getting ready for its fifth year. Today, the Salt Lake City music festival announced that LCD Soundsystem, the Postal Service, and Vampire Weekend will be headlining the three-day event, which happens in May at Utah State Fairpark.

The rest of the lineup has Wu-Tang Clan, Death Cab For Cutie, Interpol, Jail Paul, Joanna Newsom, Belle And Sebastian, 100 gecs, Dayglow, Courtney Barnett, TV Girl, Alvvays, Dinosaur Jr., Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Guided By Voices, Current Joys, Peach Pit, The Garden, Yves Tumor, Panchiko, Beach Fossils, Cautious Clay, Bombay Bicycle Club, Ty Segall, Pond, Yoke Lore, Yellow Days, Ginger Root, Andy Shauf, Slow Pulp, Petey, CSS (their first US show in 11 years), Ekkstacy, Not Club, Krooked Kings, Choir Boy, Luna Li, Hemlocke Springs, Lomelda, Blondshell, Odie Leigh, Fazerdaze, Model/Actriz, Army Drive, Annie Dirusso, TAGABOW, Water From Your Eyes, Joannna Sternberg, Kara Jackson, Gustaf, and Hana Vu.

Local performers include 26fix, Little Moon, Blue Rain Boots, Sculpture Club, Nicole Canaan, Daytime Lover, Drusky, Body Of Leaves, Boyfriend Sushi Town, Personal 749, and Bobo. Two more acts are still yet to be announced.

Kilby Block Party takes place May 10 to 12 and passes go on sale Wednesday, December 6 at 10AM MST. More information here.