Valerie June Releases Full Cover Of Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World” From Tractor Beverage Commercial

Last year, Memphis singer-songwriter Valerie June shared Under Cover, an album reimagining songs by Mazzy Star, Nick Drake, Frank Ocean, and more. Earlier this year, she sang a part of Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World” for a 90-second Tractor Beverage Company commercial. She’s releasing the full cover today.

The cover was produced, recorded, and mixed by Matt Marinelli, who also did bass, drums, guitars, keyboards and backing vocals on the track. Dan Iead played the pedal steel. Read what June said about it:

With modern times often full of heaviness and darkness, how do we find the strength to survive and grow? From the changing climate to wars and our personal stories of loss, it can be overwhelming to dream of a more harmonious life for the entire planet. I recorded my cover of “Ordinary World” because, despite the challenges we face every day, there is beauty to be found in the ordinary. Though we often think of change as an enormous process, it is the little things that make significant shifts when multiplied; one small and simple act of caring for the earth or a stranger is a way to see the extraordinary hidden within the ordinary. The toolbox that helps us create a world of joy and peace must have simple, tiny actions.

Hear it below.