The 10 Best Country Albums Of 2023

This year’s best country albums list is presented in partnership with Don’t Rock The Inbox, the amazing country music newsletter run by Stereogum contributors Marissa R. Moss and Natalie Weiner on Substack. Check it out and consider buying a subscription.

2023 was undoubtedly a good year for country music – and we’re not talking about the massive success of Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Zach Bryan. Those were the stories that grabbed the headlines (well, that and some awful Jason Aldean-related shenanigans we’d rather not mention here), but it was also a spectacular run for albums that either didn’t fit into the country radio mold or any genre mold at all.

The national appetite for music called country is surging, and that appetite spans all different kinds of sounds and styles — from the poppiest Dan + Shay tune (yes, we are D + S apologists) to Molly Tuttle’s bluegrass renaissance to honky-tonk tracks perfect for the line-dancing revival. Streaming has destabilized radio’s former stranglehold on the genre (for better as far as inclusivity and aesthetic diversity, and considerably worse vis à vis royalties), and opened up the country floodgates. No matter your taste, there was a country album (or several) released this year that suits it.

Some familiar faces returned with characteristic aplomb. Jason Isbell was back with an album that feels and lives like a rock album, but doesn’t all rock music have roots in it? Marissa found Weathervanes transcendent, calling it “a masterpiece people are afraid to call as such because it’s just so predictable to say that Jason Isbell is so good at songs. Sometimes the obvious answer is the right answer.” (Read Marissa’s full review here.)

Tyler Childers expanded his reach with Rustin’ In The Rain, offering one of the true love songs for the ages (“In Your Love”), and an album that contained existential meditations and modern-day technology laments, a perfect balance of everything he does so well. It’s a beautiful thing that he can sell out arenas while some dude you’ve never heard of who happens to have a #1 country song is struggling just to get tickets sold. Amanda Shires helped Bobbie Nelson (yes, Willie’s sister and longtime collaborator) get some long overdue shine with their pristine collaboration Loving You. Margo Price offered a gem of psychedelic country with Strays (and the companion, Strays II), that included an absolute banger of a rock song (“Change Of Heart”) and a ballad or two that will break your heart (“Lydia” and “Country Roads”).

Kelsea Ballerini had a transformational year with Rolling Up The Welcome Mat (For Good). She appeared on Saturday Night Live and the cover of Time and brought drag queens on stage to perform at the CMT Awards as anti-drag and anti-trans legislation threatened basic human rights in Tennessee. All that while releasing one of the best country songs of the year, “Leave Me Again,” a somber, acoustic solo write. And Brandy Clark floored everyone with her self-titled, Brandi Carlile-produced LP, easily cementing her place as one of Nashville’s all-time greats. Clearly there was plenty to listen to without even turning on the country radio dial – or even a man named Luke.

At Don’t Rock The Inbox, the country music Substack newsletter we run, we listened to and loved all of those – we have just as big a soft spot for a gem of a mainstream record than we do a word-of-mouth gem. But this year, for our best country records list, we decided to hone in on 10 excellent releases that may not have quite gotten the shine they deserved (well, nine, plus one indie record we’re convinced is actually a country record), from tribute albums to perfect pop-country, with plenty of songs that will make you cry. –Marissa R. Moss & Natalie Weiner, Don’t Rock The Inbox

NATALIE’S ALBUM PICKS