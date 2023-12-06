Bright Eyes – “Christmas In Prison” (John Prine Cover)

New Music December 6, 2023 9:55 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Bright Eyes – “Christmas In Prison” (John Prine Cover)

New Music December 6, 2023 9:55 AM By Danielle Chelosky

In 2002, Bright Eyes shared A Christmas Album, containing eleven haunting songs for the holiday season. Today, they’re releasing a cover of John Prine’s “Christmas In Prison” from his 1973 record Sweet Revenge.

The song has a sample from “A John Prine Christmas.” Read what Oberst said about it:

It is strange to get a chance to share a track with a hero of mine who has passed on. Normally not something I would do. I don’t like holograms. But I have so much love and affection for John as a person and his music. He really changed my life on a lot of levels. When I heard the sample of him talking about Christmas just put such a big smile on my face and I couldn’t help but want to share it with other people. A little Christmas gift to a stranger. It’s all about John and his beautiful song. But I am happy to sing in the choir. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone all around the world. I wish love and light this season to you and yours.

All proceeds will go to The Hello In There Foundation, Prine’s charity. Hear the cover below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Brenda Lee React To “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” Hitting #1 65 Years After Its Release

1 day ago 0

The 50 Best Albums Of 2023

1 day ago 0

Will Toledo On Car Seat Headrest’s New Album, Recovering From Long COVID, The State Of Bandcamp, And What’s Next For One Of Indie Rock’s Greatest Bands

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest