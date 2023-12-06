In 2002, Bright Eyes shared A Christmas Album, containing eleven haunting songs for the holiday season. Today, they’re releasing a cover of John Prine’s “Christmas In Prison” from his 1973 record Sweet Revenge.

The song has a sample from “A John Prine Christmas.” Read what Oberst said about it:

It is strange to get a chance to share a track with a hero of mine who has passed on. Normally not something I would do. I don’t like holograms. But I have so much love and affection for John as a person and his music. He really changed my life on a lot of levels. When I heard the sample of him talking about Christmas just put such a big smile on my face and I couldn’t help but want to share it with other people. A little Christmas gift to a stranger. It’s all about John and his beautiful song. But I am happy to sing in the choir. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone all around the world. I wish love and light this season to you and yours.

All proceeds will go to The Hello In There Foundation, Prine’s charity. Hear the cover below.