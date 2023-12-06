Last month, it was reported that an anonymous musician was suing Neil Portnow, the former head of the Grammys, for rape. Today, Billboard reported that Mike Greene, another former Grammys CEO, is also facing a lawsuit for sexual assault.

The complaint was filed today in Los Angeles court by Terri McIntyre, who claims she was “forced to endure pervasive, incessant and routine sexual harassment and/or sexual assault” from Greene when she was the Los Angeles chapter executive director at the Recording Academy from 1994 to 1996. She is also suing the Recording Academy for negligence and enabling the abuse by trying to “actively cover-up, conceal and/or repeatedly excuse Greene’s sexual misconduct.”

In 2002, Greene resigned after an investigation into several harassment and assault allegations, as well as mismanaged funds. McIntyre’s attorney told the Los Angeles Times, “Charles Michael Greene is a very powerful, perverse predator. This suit exposes the culture that permitted him and the Academy to profit for years. It also spotlights the perilous practice of NDAs and hush money employed by the Academy and deployed by the entire music industry that exploits and silences victims.”

The Academy has since put out a statement:

In light of pending litigation, the Academy declines to comment on these allegations, which occurred nearly 30 years ago. Today’s Recording Academy has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to sexual misconduct and we will remain steadfast in that commitment.

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.