Graham Hunt has been a mainstay of Wisconsin indie rock for years: as a solo artist, leader of the band Midnight Reruns, and a touring band member for fellow Wisconsin natives like Disq and Mike Krol among other roles. Hunt has a new solo album called Try Not To Laugh out this week via the excellent Smoking Room label, and today he’s sharing the title track, which also opens the tracklist. The song lets Hunt’s gruff vocals rumble along in the low register during the verses before bursting upward in the chorus, and its arrangement — in which big classic rock guitars intermingle with occasional brass and strings — reminds me just a bit of Jim O’Rourke’s “All Downhill From Here.”

Listen below, where you’ll also find the videos for prior singles “Emergency Contact” and “Tashmere Anthill.”

Try Not To Laugh is out 12/15 on Smoking Room.