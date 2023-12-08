The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Thy Slaughter - "Bullets"

At the end of the year, PC Music will stop releasing new music. It feels like the end of an era. Though everyone involved will surely continue on, including head honcho A. G. Cook, the new album from Thy Slaughter — a team-up between Cook and Finn Keane, aka EASYFUN — feels like a dispatch from a different time for the label, back when there was an endless drip of random projects and offshoots and the next undiscovered gem was just waiting to be unearthed.



“Bullets” is the sort of song I’ll miss; not “major” by any stretch of the imagination, but a delightful pop curio put out by some ironclad songwriters — including Charli XCX, Noonie Bao, Patrik Berger, and Alma-Sofia Miettinen. It’s a meandering mix of mangled guitars that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere until it does, flickering like friends hanging out around a campfire. It lands like an eulogy for the whole PC Music enterprise: “Doesn’t it feel different now that we’re older? Would you tell me that you’d cried if it was over?” —James Rettig