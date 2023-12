Powerhouse producer and musician Pharrell Williams has had his plate full all year, especially since becoming Louis Vuitton Men’s Creative Director in February. At the Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 Runway Show in Hong Kong on Nov. 30, Pharrell debuted a new song called “Airplane Tickets” featuring Swae Lee and Rauw Alejandro. It’s finally out today; watch the video below.