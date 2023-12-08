Nicholas Craven – “No Pun Intended” (Feat. Boldy James)

New Music December 8, 2023 12:10 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Nicholas Craven – “No Pun Intended” (Feat. Boldy James)

New Music December 8, 2023 12:10 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, Detroit rapper Boldy James and Montréal producer Nicholas Craven teamed up for “Brand New Chanel Kicks,” which found James reflecting on his serious car accident from the beginning of the year. Today, the pair is sharing another new track called “No Pun Intended,” which has James contemplative over Craven’s mellow beat. James shared on Instagram that his new album Penalty Of Leadership is dropping in January, and it’s entirely produced by Craven. Hear the song below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Brenda Lee React To “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” Hitting #1 65 Years After Its Release

3 days ago 0

The 50 Best Albums Of 2023

3 days ago 0

Kilby Block Party 2024 Lineup Has Vampire Weekend, The Postal Service, Joanna Newsom, & More

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest