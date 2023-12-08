Last month, Detroit rapper Boldy James and Montréal producer Nicholas Craven teamed up for “Brand New Chanel Kicks,” which found James reflecting on his serious car accident from the beginning of the year. Today, the pair is sharing another new track called “No Pun Intended,” which has James contemplative over Craven’s mellow beat. James shared on Instagram that his new album Penalty Of Leadership is dropping in January, and it’s entirely produced by Craven. Hear the song below.