Earlier this week, the great New Jersey DIY band Screaming Females announced that they’re breaking up after an amazing 18-year run. Last night, frontwoman Marissa Paternoster came out onstage with another legendary indie rock power trio that’s led by a taciturn guitar hero. Dinosaur Jr. played the latest of their guest-heavy shows at Brooklyn’s Music Hall Of Williamsburg, and Paternoster joined them for their classic 1988 anthem “Freak Scene.”

Dinosaur Jr. are now six nights into a seven-night stand at the Music Hall Of Williamsburg. Those shows are intended to commemorate the 30th anniversary of their album Where You Been, and they play the full album live every night. When the LP is over, the guests come out. Over the past week, Dino Jr. have welcomed luminaries like Kim Deal, Jason Isbell, and Isaac Brock to the stage. (Previously, the band also brought out a bunch of big guests at a London residency.) Last night, the crowd got to see J. Mascis and Marissa Paternoster ripping solos together — a truly life-affirming spectacle.

There were other guests last night, too. Ryley Walker, another indie rock guitar hero, came out for “The Lung” and “Kracked.” JG Thirlwell, otherwise known as Foetus, helped out on cover of the Stooges’ “No Fun” and “TV Eye.” The night ended with J. Mascis and Lou Barlow reuniting Deep Wound, their pre-Dino Jr. hardcore band, and playing their old song “Training Ground” with former bandmate Scott Helland. Below, watch videos of Dino Jr. playing with Marissa Paternoster and Ryley Walker.