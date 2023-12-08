Serj Tankian & Tony Iommi Join Gibson CEO For Debut Single By “The Gibson Band”

It must be nice to be the CEO of a guitar company. You can just do whatever! You can start a band with two massively important musicians, and then you can name the band after your company! Who gives a fuck! You’re rich!

Cesar Gueikian became the chief executive officer of the guitar brand Gibson earlier this year after serving as the company’s chief merchant officer and then its brand president. (I don’t understand corporate titles.) Now, Gueikian is also the third member of an exciting new group called the Gibson Band. His Gibson Bandmates are System Of A Down singer Serj Tankian and Black Sabbath axe legend Tony Iommi, and their debut single is out today.

The Gibson Band’s new single “Deconstruction” definitely sounds like Serj Tankian and Tony Iommi getting together to make something brand-approved. According to a press release, the two heavyweights won’t be full-time members of the Gibson Band, which will instead work as “a revolving collective of Gibson artists.” The song’s release is a charity thing, and Gibson is also raising money by auctioning off a special guitar and a painting by Tankian. It you’re curious, you can hear the song below.

“Deconstruction” is out now on Gibson Records.