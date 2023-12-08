Watch Johnny Marr Perform The Smiths Hits With A 30-Piece Orchestra

News December 8, 2023 2:42 PM By Chris DeVille

Johnny Marr played the first of two homecoming shows in Manchester Thursday at the city’s new venue the Warhouse at Aviva Studios. For the pair of performances, the former Smiths guitarist is backed by a 30-piece orchestra. That led to some massive-sounding arrangements of Smiths classics like “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out” and “How Soon Is Now” plus Marr’s solo material and songs by Electronic, his post-Smiths project with New Order’s Bernard Sumner.

Today’s second and final show should be kicking off soon, so it’s probably too late to get to Manchester for the gig. Instead, check out footage from the first night and the setlist via setlist.fm below.

https://twitter.com/dmhprior/status/1732911235719483528

SETLIST:
“Armatopia”
“Day In Day Out”
“New Town Velocity”
“How Soon Is Now?”
“Get The Message”
“Rubicon”
“Last Night I Dreamt That Somebody Loved Me”
“Hi Hello”
“Somewhere”
“Spiral Cities”
“Walk Into The Sea”
“Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want”
“Easy Money”
“Getting Away With It”

ENCORE:
“Panic”
“There Is a Light That Never Goes Out”

