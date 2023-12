Nigerian singer Tems has collaborated with Drake, Future, Brent Faiyaz, and more, though she hasn’t yet released an album. In October, she shared the song “Me & U,” and on Friday she returned with “Not An Angel,” a meditative, confident track co-produced by Tems and Sarz.

“This song is about knowing your worth and moving on in life from anything holding you back,” she said in a statement. Hear it below.