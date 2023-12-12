In October, Miami hardcore crew Capsule reunited for their first live performance in almost a decade at The Fest in Gainesville. Today, they’re back with an EP called Ferox, their first new music since 2013’s EP, [A].

“Our priority is to make more music,” the band said in a statement. “We’d all be doing that anyway in some form or another, and with Capsule, we can push things as far as we want, both musically and technically. We don’t have any expectations other than producing the best art we can.”

The band is Eric Hernandez (formerly of Torche and Kylesa) on drums and vocals, Colin Smith on guitar and vocals, Ryan Haft on bass, and Derrick Flanagin on drums. Ferox was self-produced, while the recording and mixing was also done by Haft. Stream it below.