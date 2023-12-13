Austin Psych Fest 2024 Lineup Has Witch, All Them Witches, L.A. Witch, Frankie & The Witch Fingers, & More
Austin Psych Fest, taking place at The Far Out Lounge from April 26-28, has announced its 2024 lineup. The roster features Courtney Barnett, Alvvays, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Dehd, The Black Angels (the fest’s original producers), Chicano Batman, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, No Vacation, Lido Pimienta, Levitation Room, Tropa Magica, Brainstory, Orions Belte, All Them Witches, Witch, Frankie And The Witch Fingers, Earthless, L.A. Witch, Hooveriii, Minami Deutsch, Ghostwoman, Yellow Days, Still Corners, Blondshell, Mikaela Davis, and more TBA. See the day-by-day breakdown below; more acts will be announced soon.
Friday, April 26
Courtney Barnett
Chicano Batman
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
No Vacation
Lido Pimienta
Levitation Room
Tropa Magica
Brainstory
Orions Belte
Saturday, April 27
The Black Angels
All Them Witches
Witch
Frankie And The Witch Fingers
Earthless
L.A. Witch
Hooveriii
Minami Deutsch
Ghostwoman
Sunday, April 28
Alvvays
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Dehd
Yellow Days
Still Corners
Blondshell
Mikaela Davis
Tickets are on sale Friday. See the fest’s website for more information.