Austin Psych Fest, taking place at The Far Out Lounge from April 26-28, has announced its 2024 lineup. The roster features Courtney Barnett, Alvvays, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Dehd, The Black Angels (the fest’s original producers), Chicano Batman, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, No Vacation, Lido Pimienta, Levitation Room, Tropa Magica, Brainstory, Orions Belte, All Them Witches, Witch, Frankie And The Witch Fingers, Earthless, L.A. Witch, Hooveriii, Minami Deutsch, Ghostwoman, Yellow Days, Still Corners, Blondshell, Mikaela Davis, and more TBA. See the day-by-day breakdown below; more acts will be announced soon.

Friday, April 26

Courtney Barnett

Chicano Batman

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

No Vacation

Lido Pimienta

Levitation Room

Tropa Magica

Brainstory

Orions Belte

Saturday, April 27

The Black Angels

All Them Witches

Witch

Frankie And The Witch Fingers

Earthless

L.A. Witch

Hooveriii

Minami Deutsch

Ghostwoman

Sunday, April 28

Alvvays

Kurt Vile & The Violators

Dehd

Yellow Days

Still Corners

Blondshell

Mikaela Davis

Tickets are on sale Friday. See the fest’s website for more information.