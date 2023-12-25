M.I.A. Releases New Mixtape Bells Collection

Merry Christmas from Maya Arulpragasam. Your gift: a new free M.I.A. mixtape called Bells Collection, streaming exclusively at her OHMNI website. The timing is intentional: M.I.A. converted to Christianity last year after claiming Jesus Christ appeared to her in a vision. Her statement announcing Bells Collection alludes to the gifts of the Magi and the Star of Bethlehem and bills the project as “A COLLABORATION W/ GOD.” The message concludes, “MERRY CHRISTMAS! JESUS SAVES.”

Here’s that full message from a press release:

BORN ON THIS DAY, A PRESENT, OHMNI PRESENTS – BELLS COLLECTION, DROPS CHRISTMAS DAY 3PM GMT 25/12/23. TIS THE INDIAN WINTER SEASON. I PRESENT YOU A GIFT FROM THE EAST, STAR OF WONDER STAR OF NIGHT. BEAUTY. BRIGHT. SACRED. COSMIC. MAGNETISM. A COLLABORATION W/ GOD, LIMITED EDITION HEAR IT ONLY ON OHMNI.COM. IF YOU WANT TO SHARE THIS GIFT, CLICK SEND, TO YOUR FRIEND! MERRY CHRISTMAS! JESUS SAVES

The 16-song set includes an A. R. Rahman sample on “Kathal (Love)” and features from Skrillex and Rex Kudo on “Solitude” among other collaborations. One of the songs is called “Bella Hadid.” You can hear the whole mixtape at OHMNI.com.