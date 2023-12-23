The Columbus blackened hardcore band Rejoice will drop their debut album on the very first Friday of 2024. All Of Heaven’s Luck will see release via Cleveland’s Delayed Gratification in the US, but it’s hardly an Ohio-only affair, with various labels putting it out across Canada, Europe, and the UK. According to promo materials, the album deals with “capitalism’s destruction of the Earth as we know it, the uber-wealthy’s parasitic tendencies that are changing the Earth, & the common person’s demise due to those aforementioned uber-wealthy.” Lead single “Menace” is a nasty, ugly, rampaging beast of a song, and you can hear it below.

<a href="https://delayedgratificationrecords.bandcamp.com/album/all-of-heavens-luck">All Of Heaven's Luck by Rejoice</a>

All Of Heaven’s Luck is out 1/5 via Delayed Gratification. Pre-order it here.