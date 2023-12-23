Rejoice – “Menace”

New Music December 23, 2023 11:30 AM By Chris DeVille

Rejoice – “Menace”

New Music December 23, 2023 11:30 AM By Chris DeVille

The Columbus blackened hardcore band Rejoice will drop their debut album on the very first Friday of 2024. All Of Heaven’s Luck will see release via Cleveland’s Delayed Gratification in the US, but it’s hardly an Ohio-only affair, with various labels putting it out across Canada, Europe, and the UK. According to promo materials, the album deals with “capitalism’s destruction of the Earth as we know it, the uber-wealthy’s parasitic tendencies that are changing the Earth, & the common person’s demise due to those aforementioned uber-wealthy.” Lead single “Menace” is a nasty, ugly, rampaging beast of a song, and you can hear it below.

All Of Heaven’s Luck is out 1/5 via Delayed Gratification. Pre-order it here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

TikTok Has Made Shoegaze Bigger Than Ever

5 days ago 0

Goose Part Ways With Drummer Ben Atkind

1 day ago 0

The 8 Worst Music Trends Of 2023

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest