Hear Father John Misty Debut “Corpse Dance” On Surprise New Live Album

Father John Misty occasionally releases official live albums, and a new one out today includes a previously unreleased song. Josh Tillman recorded Live At The Sunset Cultural Center just 10 days ago at the Sunset Cultural Center in Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA. The solo gig’s 18-song setlist featured “Corpse Dance,” a seven-minute epic that will presumably will appear in a studio iteration on some upcoming FJM LP. Until then, you can hear its live debut below.

<a href="https://fatherjohnmisty.bandcamp.com/album/live-at-the-sunset-cultural-center-carmel-by-the-sea-ca-12-15-2023-solo-show">Live at the Sunset Cultural Center, Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA 12/15/2023 (Solo Show) by FATHER JOHN MISTY</a>