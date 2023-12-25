Hear Father John Misty Debut “Corpse Dance” On Surprise New Live Album
Father John Misty occasionally releases official live albums, and a new one out today includes a previously unreleased song. Josh Tillman recorded Live At The Sunset Cultural Center just 10 days ago at the Sunset Cultural Center in Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA. The solo gig’s 18-song setlist featured “Corpse Dance,” a seven-minute epic that will presumably will appear in a studio iteration on some upcoming FJM LP. Until then, you can hear its live debut below.