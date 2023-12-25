Hear Father John Misty Debut “Corpse Dance” On Surprise New Live Album

New Music December 25, 2023 1:26 PM By Chris DeVille

Hear Father John Misty Debut “Corpse Dance” On Surprise New Live Album

New Music December 25, 2023 1:26 PM By Chris DeVille

Father John Misty occasionally releases official live albums, and a new one out today includes a previously unreleased song. Josh Tillman recorded Live At The Sunset Cultural Center just 10 days ago at the Sunset Cultural Center in Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA. The solo gig’s 18-song setlist featured “Corpse Dance,” a seven-minute epic that will presumably will appear in a studio iteration on some upcoming FJM LP. Until then, you can hear its live debut below.

Billy Sorrentino

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Fun.’s “We Are Young” (Feat. Janelle Monaé)

2 days ago 0

The 8 Worst Music Trends Of 2023

5 days ago 0

The 200 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024

11 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest