Since 2007, DJ Earworm, aka San Francisco mashup artist Jordan Roseman, has been ending each year by combining the biggest hits of the past 12 months (according to Billboard’s year-end Hot 100 rankings) into a gargantuan song-length time capsule called “United State Of Pop.” This year’s installment, subtitled “Cut The Flowers,” is out now. It’s built from bits and pieces of the following songs, credited in this order in the YouTube description:

• Bailey Zimmerman – “Rock And A Hard Place”

• Beyoncé – “Cuff It”

• Chris Brown – “Under The Influence”

• David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

• Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red”

• Jelly Roll – “Need A Favor”

• Lil Durk – “All My Life” (Feat. J. Cole)

• Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

• Luke Combs – “Fast Car”

• Metro Boomin – “Creepin'” (Feat. The Weeknd & 21 Savage)

• Miguel – “Sure Thing”

• Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

• Morgan Wallen – “Last Night”

• Morgan Wallen – “Thinking ‘Bout Me”

• Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

• PinkPantheress – “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” (Feat. Ice Spice)

• Rema – “Calm Down” (Feat. Selena Gomez)

• SZA – “Kill Bill”

• SZA – “Snooze”

• Taylor Swift – “Cruel Summer”

• Taylor Swift – “Lavender Haze”

• Taylor Swift – “Karma”

• The Weeknd – “Die For You” (Feat. Ariana Grande)

• Toosii – “Favorite Song”

• Zach Bryan – “Something In The Orange”

By my count, excluding singles that dropped in 2022 and extended their reign into this year, three of the songs here were “bringback” hits from several years ago: Miguel’s “Sure Thing” (2010), Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” (2019), and the Weeknd’s “Die For You” (released in 2016, with an Ariana Grande remix released this year to capitalize on TikTok heat). Swift has three songs in the mix and would have had four if “Anti-Hero” hadn’t already been included in last year’s mashup. Morgan Wallen and SZA are both represented twice.

Check out “United State Of Pop 2023 (Cut The Flowers)” below.