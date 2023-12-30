Paula Abdul Sues American Idol Producer For Sexual Assault

Paula Abdul has accused Nigel Lythgoe, the executive producer of American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance, of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County on Friday.

According to Variety, the singer alleged that during the early seasons of American Idol (which premiered in 2002) when Abdul was a judge, Lythgoe shoved her against a wall in an elevator, groped her breasts and genitals, and shoved his tongue down her throat. Years later, when she was a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, she was at his home for a dinner when he allegedly forced himself on top of her as she sat on his couch, attempting to kiss her, and saying they would make a great “power couple.” Abdul also allegedly witnessed Lythgoe sexually assaulting one of her assistants in April of 2015. He is accused of rubbing up against the assistant and groping her without consent.

The lawsuit also accuses Lythgoe of verbal harassment and bullying. It claims Abdul was discriminated against and paid less than male counterparts on American Idol. In addition, it alleges that the show was misleadingly edited, causing her to appear inept.

“For years, Abdul has remained silent about the sexual assaults and harassment she experienced on account of Lythgoe due to fear of speaking out against one of the most well-known producers of television competition shows who could easily break her career as a television personality and of being ostracized and blackballed by an industry that had a pattern of protecting powerful men and silencing survivors of sexual assault and harassment,” the lawsuit reads.

Abdul is also suing 19 Entertainment, FremantleMedia North America, American Idol Productions, and Dance Nation Productions for failing to discipline Lythgoe and protecting him from accountability. The lawsuit was filed under California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act, allowing civil sexual assault suits to be made even if the statute of limitations has expired.

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.