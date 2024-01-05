Buck Meek – “Cuero Dudes” & “Beauty Opens Doors”
Last year, Big Thief guitarist Buck Meek signed to 4AD and shared his third solo album Haunted Mountain. Today, the folk singer-songwriter is back with two new songs, “Cuero Dudes” and “Beauty Opens Doors.”
“Cuero Dudes,” which comes with a video, is a reworking of the Haunted Mountain track “Cyclades,” whereas “Beauty Opens Doors” had been cut from that LP. Hear both below.
TOUR DATES:
01/17 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
01/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell
01/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
01/20 – Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint
01/22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
01/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
01/25 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
01/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
01/27 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
01/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head
01/30 – Dallas, TX @ Sons of Herman Hall
01/31 – Austin, TX @ Sagebrush
02/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
02/03 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca North
02/04 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s
05/16 – Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall
05/17 – Somerville, MA @ The Crystal Ballroom
05/18 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase
05/21 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont
05/22 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
05/23 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
05/24 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
05/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
05/26 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
05/28 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records
05/29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
05/30 – Durham, NC @ Motorco
05/31 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis