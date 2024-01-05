Last year, Big Thief guitarist Buck Meek signed to 4AD and shared his third solo album Haunted Mountain. Today, the folk singer-songwriter is back with two new songs, “Cuero Dudes” and “Beauty Opens Doors.”

“Cuero Dudes,” which comes with a video, is a reworking of the Haunted Mountain track “Cyclades,” whereas “Beauty Opens Doors” had been cut from that LP. Hear both below.

TOUR DATES:

01/17 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

01/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell

01/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

01/20 – Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint

01/22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

01/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

01/25 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

01/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

01/27 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

01/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head

01/30 – Dallas, TX @ Sons of Herman Hall

01/31 – Austin, TX @ Sagebrush

02/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

02/03 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca North

02/04 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s

05/16 – Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

05/17 – Somerville, MA @ The Crystal Ballroom

05/18 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase

05/21 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont

05/22 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

05/23 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

05/24 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

05/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

05/26 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

05/28 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records

05/29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

05/30 – Durham, NC @ Motorco

05/31 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis