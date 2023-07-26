Buck Meek has been on the road as a member of Big Thief this summer — perhaps you read our review of their headlining set at Pitchfork Music Festival? — but he’s also got a new solo album on the way, his first for 4AD (also the home of Big Thief) after a couple releases with Keeled Scales. Haunted Mountain has already yielded two singles in the title track and “Paradise.” Today we hear a third, the easygoing folk-rock groove “Cyclades.” It ends with Meek declaring, “There’s too many stories to remember/ Too many stories to tell/ Too many stories.”

Listen below, where you’ll also find a new slate of solo tour dates for Meek.

TOUR DATES:

08/18 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/19 – Oslo, NO @ Langs Akerselva

08/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Stengade

08/22 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

08/23 – Groningen, NL @ Noorderzon Festival

08/26 – Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall

08/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

08/28 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

08/29 – Manchester, UK @ YES

08/30 – London, UK @ Lafayette

09/01 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

09/03 – Vlieland, NL @ Into the Great Wide Open Festival

09/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso | Tolhuistuin

09/06 – Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique

09/12 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia Segrate *

09/13 – Turin, IT @ Spazio211 *

09/14 – Nyon, CH @ La Paranthese*

09/16 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club *

10/27 – New York, NY @ Racket

12/12 – Seoul, KR @ CJ Azit

12/14 – Tokyo, JP @ Www

12/15 – Osaka, JP @ Compass

01/17 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

01/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell

01/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

01/20 – Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint

01/22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

01/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

01/25 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

01/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

01/27 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

01/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head

01/30 – Dallas, TX @ Sons of Herman Hall

01/31 – Austin, TX @ Sagebrush

02/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

02/03 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca North

02/04 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s

* solo