In May, Big Thief guitarist Buck Meek announced his signing to 4AD plus a new solo album, Haunted Mountain. Out August 25, Haunted Mountain features the already released title track (co-written with fellow Texan Jolie Holland, who co-wrote four other album songs), and today Meek is sharing another single, “Paradise.”

“Sometimes when you half-hear something spoken, something unspoken inside the words is revealed,” Meek says of “Paradise.” “Your mind fills in the blank, finishes the sentence, infers deep meaning – though you still can’t fully explain it. Jolie Holland sent me some of the lyrics for this song, about feeling in awe of the vastness within a loved one, and I wrote it thinking about how love often feels too big to comprehend, like death, or life after death, or space.”

Listen to “Paradise” below.

Haunted Mountain will be out 8/25 via 4AD.