Grimes Says She Is “Proud Of White Culture,” Complains About Being Called A Nazi

News December 31, 2023 11:53 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Grimes is ending 2023 with one final provocation on X (formerly known as Twitter, changed thanks to her ex Elon Musk). Today, the singer posted, “I’m called a Nazi because I happily am proud of white culture.”

She continued, “But every day I think fondly of the brown king Cyrus the Great who invented the first ever empire, and the Japanese icon Murasaki Shikibu who wrote the first novel ever. What if humans just loved each other? History teaches us that we have all been, and always will be – great.”

Upon receiving a deluge of concerned replies, she defended herself. When someone accused her of being a white supremacist, she replied, “I’m a human suprematist – humans are amazing.”

