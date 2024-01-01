Stream Emperor X’s Belated Holiday EP Д​У​Ж​Е Ч​У​Д​О​В​Е Р​І​З​Д​В​О (VERY EXCELLENT CHRISTMAS)

New Music January 1, 2024 11:12 AM By Chris DeVille

Stream Emperor X’s Belated Holiday EP Д​У​Ж​Е Ч​У​Д​О​В​Е Р​І​З​Д​В​О (VERY EXCELLENT CHRISTMAS)

New Music January 1, 2024 11:12 AM By Chris DeVille

Chad Randall Matheny, the musician and composer known as Emperor X, rang in 2024 with the release of a belated Christmas EP. It’s called Д​У​Ж​Е Ч​У​Д​О​В​Е Р​І​З​Д​В​О, which Matheny has helpfully translated as VERY EXCELLENT CHRISTMAS. Like the EP title, all the song titles are in Ukrainian, but you’ll recognize some holiday standards like “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “The Little Drummer Boy” within the project’s retro DIY electronic barrage. Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Grimes Says She Is “Proud Of White Culture,” Complains About Being Called A Nazi

1 day ago 0

Taylor Swift Breaks Elvis Presley’s Record For Most Weeks At #1 On Billboard 200 By A Solo Artist

24 hours ago 0

The 200 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024

6 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest