Chad Randall Matheny, the musician and composer known as Emperor X, rang in 2024 with the release of a belated Christmas EP. It’s called Д​У​Ж​Е Ч​У​Д​О​В​Е Р​І​З​Д​В​О, which Matheny has helpfully translated as VERY EXCELLENT CHRISTMAS. Like the EP title, all the song titles are in Ukrainian, but you’ll recognize some holiday standards like “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “The Little Drummer Boy” within the project’s retro DIY electronic barrage. Listen below.

<a href="https://emperorx.bandcamp.com/album/very-excellent-christmas">ДУЖЕ ЧУДОВЕ РІЗДВО (VERY EXCELLENT CHRISTMAS) by Emperor X</a>