Flesh Tape hail from Fort Collins, the Colorado city I always mistakenly think is the home of the Air Force Academy (because Fort) but is actually the home of Colorado State. (The Air Force Academy is near Colorado Springs.) The university discourse feels relevant because Flesh Tape certainly have some of the ol’ college rock to their sound, albeit the fiery, rocket-fueled side of the genre. Denver-based Stereogum contributor and Listen Up Nerds newsletter dude Jay Papandreas hit them with a RIYL of “Archers Of Loaf, Sonic Youth, Hotline TNT,” all of which feels relevant. The sludgy and melodic lead single “Gargoyle” also reminds me of Dinosaur Jr., even if Flesh Tape leader Larson Ross’ vocals are higher and prettier than the comparison allows. Watch the video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Horizon Pt. 1”

02 “Time You Don’t Have”

03 “Ouch”

04 “Gargoyle”

05 “Landlords”

06 “Life In Debt”

07 “Public Servant”

08 “Catalytic Converter”

09 “Sunny”

10 “Hammer Blow To The Back Of The Head”

11 “Horizon Pt. 2”

Flesh Tape is out 1/16. Pre-order it here.