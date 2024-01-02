Sinai Vessel Shares New Song As Mediafire Download

The plaintive Asheville indie project Sinai Vessel has been doling out music in fits and starts since the release of 2020’s Ground Aswim. Late in 2021, Caleb Cordes shared five demos pegged for Sinai Vessel’s next LP. That album still hasn’t dropped, but Cordes did release new singles “Tangled” and “Birthday” last year. Now, Cordes has issued another new Sinai Vessel song through unconventional means.

The untitled track — a stirring six-minute piece that builds from ambient indie-folk toward somewhere far more bombastic in search of spiritual epiphany — is only available as a free MP3 download through a Mediafire link. I’ve heard rumblings that blogs will be making a comeback in the 2024 media hellscape, and this distribution method is bloggy as hell. The fact that Cordes and Loraine James have already shared music this way this year tells me suggests that maybe musicians are hungry for a return to the vast library of semi-official releases we used to see in the pre-streaming music world.

But don’t let the nostalgic novelty of downloading a cool band’s MP3 distract you from the quality of the song itself. Get the tune here.