Stream 5 Demos For Sinai Vessel’s Next LP

In the year since his excellent Ground Aswim, Caleb Cordes has been hard at work on a new Sinai Vessel album. We know this because he went ahead and dropped five demos for LP4 on SoundCloud last night, tweeting “fuck it” along with a link. At first they were accidentally set to private, but now we can all listen. The songs are titled “I Sing,” “How,” “Challenger,” “Birthday,” and “Best Witness,” and they sound like Sufjan Stevens fronting Death Cab For Cutie, so that’s cool. Cordes helpfully included a lyrics sheet, too. Hear all five tracks below.

lol the tracks were all private — they are listenable now — sinai vessel (@sinaivessel) December 20, 2021

Guess we can add one more album to our anticipated list.