In September, Loraine James shared the new album Gentle Confrontation, which featured RiTchie on “Déjà Vu” and Black Midi’s Morgan Simpson on “I DM U.” Today, the electronic musician surprise-released a new EP called 5 a day.

“i did it all today and finished it like 20 mins ago,” James explained on social media, adding that it will be deleted on Jan. 1. Hear it below.